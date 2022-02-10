Hu

Until 13 February 2022

Cezanne to Malevich

Arcadia to Abstraction

From 10 February 2022

Divine Seduction

Passion in Five Centuries of Mythological Depictions

New Permanent Exhibition

European Art 1600-1700

and British Painting 1600-1800

Artworks

Tips for walking
Welcome in our museum!

Family adventure kit
remekmuvek_408x408

Guided Tour: A Masterful Selection of Masterpieces

The best way to discover the Museum of Fine Arts Budapest is by a guided visit. Our tour guides present a unique selection of artworks and make sure that you enjoy your visit in our various exhibitions.
Laokoon 408

Collection of Plaster Casts in the Star Fortress in Komárom

Following the reconstruction end expansion of the Star Fortress in Komárom, the Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest realized a large-scale exhibition in the renewed building from its more than one-hundred-year-old plaster cast collection.